Marshall ISD board trustees Bettye Fisher and Lee Lewis participated in the Texas Association of School Boards’ (TASB) annual Summer Leadership Institute (SLI) to learn and grow alongside trustees and administrators from across the state.
More than 3,000 new and veteran education leaders had the option of attending SLI in either San Antonio or Fort Worth to strengthen their governance, leadership and teamwork skills to better serve their communities and improve student outcomes.
Robyn Benincasa, Thursday’s keynote, shared stories from her experience as an adventure racer across the globe and the leadership and teamwork lessons learned in dealing with arduous physical and mental challenges. She was a competitor in several seasons of Eco-Challenge: The Expedition Race reality television show, where her team won the 2000 competition in Borneo. Since then, she’s written a book, earned several Guinness World Records and founded a nonprofit organization that helps women who have experienced medical challenges fulfill their athletic dreams.
Friday morning, Adolph Brown captivated attendees with his unique life story and ability to overcome difficult circumstances and tackle stereotypes head on. He offered concrete strategies for participants to support and enhance their schools. Brown drew on more than 30 years’ experience as an educator, researcher, author, businessman and psychologist to illustrate how to reach every student and build stronger schools.
In his closing keynote, Ravi Hutheesing spoke about his journey as a rock star, aviator, cultural diplomat and education leader. His experiences have served as an example on how to pivot and succeed in a world that is always changing.
Each year, the Institute gives new board members key information following May elections, offers practical tips for newly elected board officers, and provides experienced trustees with innovative practices and emerging trends. This year’s learning tracks included sessions on district culture, engagement and advocacy, fiscal responsibility, policy and legal, student achievement and teamwork. Participants received continuing education credit.
TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve local public school boards. Texas school board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.3 million public school students.