Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday recognized each of the district’s campus principals as part of October’s Principal Appreciation month.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley was joined by each of the district’s trustees on Tuesday as they handed out gifts and showed appreciation to each of the campus principals in honor of the Principal Appreciation Month.
“We have a fantastic group of campus leaders and we are so thankful for their hard work,” Langley said.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, trustees approved a sealed bid from Rayford Truck and Tractor in Marshall to repave the back parking lot at Marshall High School that will be used as the band’s practice parking lot, as well as loading and unloading for the new Ag Barn’s livestock.
The $110,000 parking lot repaving project will begin in a couple of weeks and should be completed in just under a week’s time, Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said Tuesday.
“Bud McCracken with Rayford Truck and Tractor is the company that completed the front parking lot repaving for Marshall High School and that has held up well,” Chilcoat said. “The work will also be covered with a two year guarantee.”
The multi-purpose parking lot will be re-striped once the repaving is complete, and it will be used for both student and staff parking spaces, as well as for band practice and the Ag Barn loading and unloading.
Langley offered an update on the new Ag Barn’s construction, saying the project is currently being held up while awaiting a shipment of an electrical panel, which is needed for the building’s smoke and fire alarms.
Chilcoat also told trustees on Tuesday that an architect had visited Marshall Early Childhood Center to look at the possible scope of the update project there and now will begin drawing up numbers for trustees to consider.