Marshall ISD trustees on Monday are set to discuss the district’s 2022-23 compensation plan for staff and teachers as budget workshops will continue to be carried out throughout the summer.
Marshall ISD trustees will meet for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the district’s administration building, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
The meeting is open to the public.
Trustees will discuss the 2022-23 compensation plan and will also hear details about the Optional Flexible School Day Program (OFSDP).
In addition, trustees will possibly take action to sale district property located at 1100 Maverick Drive, the parking lot behind Bancorp South.