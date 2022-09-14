Marshall ISD trustees are set to meet at noon on Thursday for the district’s regular monthly agenda review meeting, in preparation for the regular monthly trustee meeting on Monday.
Trustees on Thursday will hear details of each campus’ campus improvement plan, which must eventually be approved by the board and sent to the Texas Education Agency for approval before the plans can be implemented.
The trustees on Thursday will also hear an update from the administration on the district’s property taxes from the Harrison County Appraisal District, as well as an update about delinquent tax collection efforts.
The trustees will also hear an update from district administrators about the Marshall High School’s dual credit program as per the annual Dual Credit Report.
The agenda review meeting is set for noon on Thursday at the district’s administration building board room, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.
The meeting is open to the public.