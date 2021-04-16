Marshall ISD trustees on Thursday discussed projects that would see one campus building receive new paint and its auditorium get updated.
The trustees, which are set to vote on both projects during Monday’s 5:30 p.m. board meeting, are set to use funds from the district’s general fund account to cover the costs of both projects.
Marshall ISD Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services Andy Chilcoat said Thursday the first project to be voted on Monday, has about a $140,000 price tag and includes the exterior of the Marshall High School building being repainted. Chilcoat said the job will require professional painters and equipment as everything above the brick on the building will be repainted.
“The material to be painted is a specialized stucco-type material,” Chilcoat.
He said the auditorium project has about a $400,000 price tag and includes putting in new flooring, new seating and repainting the auditorium. The auditorium previously received updated lighting and sound equipment last year.
Chilcoat said if approved on Monday, the projects will begin the bidding process, with plans to begin the work in May and complete it over the summer months before the start of the 2021-22 school year in August.