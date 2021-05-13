Marshall ISD trustees on Wednesday offered special recognition and thanks to Mission Marshall on this, the fifth anniversary of the nonprofit’s Read to Ride program reading partnership with Marshall ISD.
Mission Marshall Executive Director Misty Scott was at Wednesday’s special meeting to receive a plaque and certificate of appreciation from the district for the years of service and reading incentives for students through Read to Ride.
Marshall ISD Elementary ELAR Coordinator Regina Jackson thanked Scott and Mission Marshall on behalf of the district, while also offering the district trustees an update on the success of Read to Ride.
“She has gone overboard for our babies and we are so thankful for Mission Marshall and the Read to Ride program,” Jackson said.
The annual Read to Ride program rewards all Marshall ISD third graders with a brand new bicycle and helmet each spring if they improve their reading skills from the previous school year.
Jackson said the program has been huge success for Marshall ISD students since its start in 2016 and this year, the average reading level for Marshall ISD third graders increased to a 3.3 level, which is slightly above a third grade reading level.
Scott said the program is gearing up to award 231 new bicycles and helmets to Marshall ISD third graders in the coming weeks.
“This is funded by the community and it takes about $20,000 each year to pull this off,” Scott said. “It costs about $65 per child for the new bike and helmet. This is our fifth year and when we started, we made a 10 year commitment because we want to see enough kids come through this program that we see a culture change.”
Marshall High School Jr. ROTC, Ag and National Honors Society students will begin next week to assemble the 231 bicycles and parents will be contacted by their campus leaders and notified when to come pick up their student’s new bike and helmet, Scott said.
“It has been such a pleasure and we thank you for allowing us to partner with Marshall ISD for this program,” Scott told the district trustees on Wednesday. “We are so grateful we can provide a tool, the bicycle, to inspire them to read. Thank you for letting us participate in this with you.”
Also on Wednesday, the trustees heard from Communities in Schools representatives about the future of the program. Communities in Schools is a program funded by the Texas Education Agency which works with students to reduce drop out rates, encourage good behavior and grade improvement.
Bobbie Hurd spoke to the board on Wednesday on behalf of Communities in Schools at Marshall ISD and said the program is currently located on the campus of each elementary school, the junior high and the high school.
The program currently works specifically with 600 students across the district, 100 students at each campus, though the program is there to benefit all students.
Hurd said the CIS at Marshall ISD is currently working to implement a new mentorship program at Price T. Young Elementary School for the upcoming school year. The Mav Mentor Program will see Marshall High School AVID students mentor Price T. Young Elementary School students in order to improve behavioral issues at the campus.
CIS also provides food to students in need through the backpack program, helps with college and career readiness, tutoring, drop out prevention and any other issues that a specific student might need to address.