Marshall ISD trustees on Thursday will hear from an auditor who will give a detailed breakdown of the district’s Career and Technology Education (CTE) programs.
Marshall ISD recently had a CTE consultant, hired by the district, come in and tour the district’s CTE programs to make assessments about how the programs are performing, what changes or updates can be made going forward and how best to utilize the new Ag Barn.
Trustees will hear from the auditor to see also what CTE programs the district could possibly look at adding in the future based on the needs of the community and students, Marshall ISD spokeswoman Whitney Mayfield said.
The audit will also detail how best to set up the classrooms and programs in Marshall High School’s newly constructed Ag Barn which is near completion.
Also during Thursday’s meeting, the trustees will consider a proposal that would modify the requirements for students to wear the distinguished graduation white cap and gown during commencement.
The meeting is set for noon on Thursday at the administration building, which is located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Dr. in Marshall.