The Marshall ISD trustees are set to host a special meeting at noon on Friday at the district’s administration building.
The special meeting will see trustees open the meeting then quickly go into closed session for a consultation with the district’s attorney regarding personnel matters.
The meeting with the attorney about personnel matters could include deliberation regarding the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of individual public officers or employees.
The trustees will then return to open session to take possible action on the personnel matters as recommended from the closed session meeting.
The meeting is set for noon Friday at the administration building, located at 1305 E. Pinecrest Drive in Marshall.