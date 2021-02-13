Marshall ISD trustees on Tuesday are set to vote on new teacher incentives for the 2021-22 hiring year, as well as emergency COVID-19 pay for staff.
Marshall ISD Interim Superintendent Glenn Hambrick on Friday said the district’s trustees met Thursday for an agenda review meeting and discussed the two topics which are set to be voted on at the next meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
District trustees are once again set to vote on implementing new teacher hiring incentives in order to bring in new hires quickly for the 2021-22 school year.
The incentives are a repeat of last year’s new hire incentives approved by the board.
The incentive for first time Marshall ISD educators hired by May, who also sign their contract within five days of the May school board meeting, will receive a $2,000 signing bonus. New teachers hired by June, who also sign their contract within five days of the June school board meeting, will receive a $1,500 signing bonus. The signing bonuses will be paid out in the following fall and spring semesters.
Hambrick said the trustees are also set to vote on a resolution that would provide 10 days emergency leave pay for employees required to quarantine due to COVID-19 illness or exposure.
“In the fall, as part of the CARES Act, the federal government allowed employees 10 days at home due to COVID-19 illness or required quarantine after exposure,” Hambrick said. “The federal government picked up the cost for those 10 days but that ended on Dec. 31 when the CARES Act expired. The federal government is looking to pass new legislation now that could include a renewal of that but in the meantime, we felt this is something we should provide our employees.”
Hambrick said after exposure to a staff or student that was found to be COVID-19 positive, the district requires that employees quarantine at home.
“Because we require them to be at home, we feel we should provide the emergency leave,” Hambrick said.
While a specified amount of the district’s budget has not been earmarked for this emergency leave resolution, Hambrick said he doesn’t expect it to cost the district a large amount of money.
“We have already had one third of our staff out during the fall and they were covered by the CARES Act, which cost the federal government about $300,000,” he said. “We expect it to be much less than that now as we are now at our lowest number of staff out on quarantine since the school year began.”
Hambrick said he expects that number to continue to go down as more and more staff get the COVID-19 vaccination.