Marshall ISD trustees on Thursday voted unanimously in favor of implementing a new teacher incentive program.
Trustees voted to offer a financial incentive to new teachers who sign on early with the district for the 2022-23 school year, which begins in August.
New teachers approved by the board for hire by the May meeting, who also sign and return their contract within five business days, will receive a $2,000 financial incentive.
A new teacher who is approved by the board at the June meeting, and who return a signed contract within five business days, will receive a $1,500 financial incentive.
Only new teachers who are applying for full-time classroom teaching positions are eligible for the New Teacher Early Signing Incentive Program, Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said in a statement on Thursday. “An individual must remain employed for the entirety of the contract year to preserve eligibility.”
In order to qualify for the new teacher early signing incentive, teachers hired on must not currently or previously have been employed by Marshall ISD for at least three years. New teachers must also be full time classroom teachers who works four or more hours on an average instructional setting per day.
Those new teachers who do qualify will receive their incentive payment in a lump sum in two equal installments. The first installment will be paid in October and the second in May, contingent on continued employment with the district.