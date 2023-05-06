Marshall ISD voters have approved a $41.9 million bond, according to unofficial results posted by the Harrison County Elections Office.
There were 1,366 "for" votes, or about 66 percent, to the 701 "against" votes, or about 34 percent.
Results are unofficial until canvassed by the Marshall ISD school board.
The bond item is for $41.9 million, to be used for planned renovations to the Marshall High School campus, which has not been renovated in any meaningful way for decades, according to school officials.
"The passage means the District can now proceed with its plan to expand Marshall High School to meet the needs of students and the community. The bond approval carries no increase in the district tax rate for residents. We would like to thank the residents of MISD for your support!" the district posted in a message on Facebook on Saturday night.
The renovations planned for the high school include fixes to needs the school has had for many years, such as the removal of unused lockers to create more open and communal space for students, as well as the addition of the new auxiliary gym to finally allow the schools cheer team, color guard and Mavettes a place to practice.
However, renovations also look to the future of education in Marshall, with the best example of this the creation of the new CTE garage space on the property.
Not only would the addition of the new space allow for more hands on learning opportunities for students in a safer, more up to date environment, but the new space is also in the works to be certified by SACS.
This certification would allow the school to expand its duel enrollment program for CTE students specifically, by bringing qualified teachers from TSTC and other local colleges to teach on campus at the high school, rather than those students being bused off campus for class.
This would allow more to be taught within one school day, and much more throughout the year, opening up students to additional career opportunities and qualifications before they ever leave high school.