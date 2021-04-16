Marshall ISD voters on Monday will begin early voting in an election that will see them select two at-large trustees on the Marshall ISD board of trustees from a pool of three candidates.
The three candidates vying for the two at-large seats include current Board President Brad Burris, current Board Vice President Cathy Marshall and challenger Yolanda Anderson.
Each of the three candidates were asked recently why they want to serve on the Marshall ISD board of trustees; what they hope to accomplish; if an incumbent, what their biggest achievement has been while serving; or if a challenger, what decision they have seen made by the board they would have handled differently.
Yolanda Anderson
Anderson said though a newcomer, she is passionate about serving on the Marshall ISD board of trustees.
“I’m running because I understand education begins early in life,” Anderson said Thursday. “I want to be part of the school board to assist in making a difference in our children’s future.”
An insurance agent and pediatric registered nurse by day, Anderson said she cares deeply for children and their success in life and realizes the importance education plays in that outcome.
“I assist families daily with my educational skills and knowledge that I acquired from an early age,” she said.
She said, if elected, she wants to address parental involvement and at home learning resources.
“I would like to address when the students leave school with homework or assignments,” she said. “Do they basically depend on Google or handouts? How can we ensure some of the parents have the information they need to help the children at home? The school board has a task that requires knowledge and judgment of certain topics. I can not label one issue to disagree with but I can assure you, if elected I will help with issues concerning our children’s future.”
Brad Burris, Incumbent
As a long serving member of the board, Burris said Marshall is his home and helping Marshall ISD students succeed is his calling.
“Marshall is my home. It has been my whole life. I feel very blessed to have been raised here and I feel the need to give back anyway that I can,” Burris said Wednesday. “Being a part of helping to make sure our schools are the best they can be is very challenging but also very rewarding. The future of our community depends on what goes on within Marshall ISD. I just want to be a part of trying to give every student the opportunity to succeed in life, whatever that may be.”
Burris said though the board has tackled many projects in recent years to improve student outcomes, there is still much to be done to make Marshall ISD the district of choice in East Texas.
“We have made lots of progress in the past 11 years but there is still work to be done. Education has changed a lot in the past decade,” he said. “I think the biggest change is that you don’t just go to the school in your neighborhood or your town anymore just because you live there. Education has become a competition and people have choices. People are more mobile and driving to another district isn’t that big of a deal anymore. That being said, we have to offer programs, courses and opportunities that are better and/or different than anyone else. Our facilities have to be top notch. Our fine arts and athletics have to be successful. Pretty much across the board, there is not much room for error. We want to be the district of choice and that requires changing your mindset to accomplish that. Specialty schools, expanding CTE (Career and Technology Education) courses, expanding dual credit courses, maintaining our recent academic success and continuing to improve our facilities are all things that will have to be done in order to keep and attract students. Those things would be my main focus during my next term.”
Throughout his 11 years serving on the board, Burris said he and his fellow trustees have made many long lasting decisions that have positively impacted the district.
“There have been so many things that have happened over the last 11 years. Some of the best things that have happened, in my opinion, would be the recent academic success (the best in a decade), transforming our facilities through the bond and sound money management, giving raises across the board multiple times, establishing an education foundation that has raised and given back hundreds of thousands of dollars to our teachers, as well as recently refinancing our bonds that will see a savings of over $11.5 million dollars to our taxpayers. Those things are some of our biggest accomplishments, I believe.”
Cathy Marshall, Incumbent
As a lifetime educator and long serving board member, who has served alongside Burris for 11 years now, Marshall said her goal is to see the personal success of each and every Maverick.
“When I first ran for the board, there were no current educators on the board. I had been a teacher, an educational consultant for Region Vll Education Service Center, and then a principal for 17 years at Price T. Young Elementary School,” Marshall said Wednesday. “I saw needs in our district and felt that someone with an education background would be helpful. I not only wanted to use my knowledge and experience, I wanted to serve from my heart. I loved the kids and our district. Now Marshall ISD is in the process of changing itself from a low performing school district to one of high performance. We have transformed our facilities through a bond our community supported. We saved $11.5 million dollars by refinancing the bonds — using that money to update and enhance the rest of the district. We have been good stewards of the district’s money. We have partnered with Texas State Technical College and East Texas Baptist University to create more opportunities for our students.”
Marshall said she and her fellow trustees have laid out a plan for the future of Marshall ISD that will see its students succeed for decades to come and she wants to continue to work to bring that plan to fruition.
“Our current board has a vision,” she said. “We are unified, cooperative and very engaged. We have just hired a new superintendent. We are on our way to provide a high quality education for every student in Marshall ISD. We are on a mission. We have a new superintendent, Dr. Richele Langley. She has a 90 day entry plan that will have the board really involved and focused on ‘academics, arts and career education and athletics to develop the finest citizens and scholars in Texas.’ I want to be a part of reaching a goal we started.”
Marshall said when she looks back on her time serving as trustee, she’s most proud of the students’ accomplishments.
“I am most proud of each student that walks across the stage to receive a diploma. That diploma opens opportunities for college, business school, technical school, military service, and full time employment,” she said. “And of course, I’m proud of our superior financial ratings, our facilities, our improved student test scores, our education foundation (established by Burris, myself and trustee Chase Palmer and committed community people), our number of CTE certifications available for our students (69 instead of the original 6), our teachers, staff, students and community for doing such a good job adapting to COVID-19, and our vision to make Marshall ISD the district of choice.”