Marshall ISD has waived its mask requirement, beginning today, and students, staff and visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask on district campuses and buildings.
Students, staff and visitors who still wish to wear a mask may do so, the district said Monday, but beginning today, the choice will be optional.
The new optional mask policy will continue throughout next school year, unless something should happen that later changes that decision.
"We encourage everyone to make the best decision for themselves based on individual choice and individual needs, but as of Tuesday, May 11, we will no longer be requiring a face covering in Marshall ISD," Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley said in a statement on Monday. "As of now, our plan will continue to be face masks optional going into next school year but we will continue to monitor developments related to COVID-19 throughout the summer and be prepared to make any changes should they become necessary."
Following Gov. Greg Abbot's announcement lifting mask requirements across the state earlier this spring, Marshall ISD opted to keep them as a requirement for all students, staff and visitors but is now changing course.
At the time, Marshall ISD said the choice to continue the face mask requirement was due to ongoing quarantine guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and recommended by the Texas Education Agency in regards to those in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19. The district said it also felt it necessary to allow ample time for staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccine if they chose to, while also monitoring the district’s COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
The district said Monday after a continuing review of the data, district administration has decided to lift the local mask requirement and make it optional for the last three weeks of the school year, beginning today.
As of Friday, the district reported six active cases of COVID-19 among Marshall ISD students and personnel, with an additional 20 in quarantine. The district’s largest campus, Marshall High School, had no COVID-19 cases or quarantine cases as of Friday.
Langley said the masks-optional policy would continue for the Marshall High School graduation, which is set for 7 p.m. on May 21 at Maverick Stadium. There will also be no limits on attendance at graduation, and both home and visitors sides will be open.
The last day of school is May 27.