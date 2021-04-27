Marshall ISD teachers, staff and community members on Monday welcomed newly hired Superintendent Richele Langley, following an unanimous vote from district trustees to offer her a contract.
Langley, who signed a three-year, $210,000 contract with Marshall ISD on Monday, was joined by her family members as she met and reconnected with a room full of Marshall ISD well wishers following the vote.
Langley is set to begin at her new post on May 3.
Langley said as a life-long Maverick, she is excited to begin.
“I am passionate about Marshall ISD,” she said Monday. “My dad started school here in 1939 and my three sisters and I all graduated from Marshall High School. My two children graduated from Marshall ISD as well. Marshall ISD is near and dear to my heart. I am committed to helping Marshall ISD — they’ve already seen great success in recent years — but just to continue that trajectory, really focusing on academics of course and our athletics program, fine arts program and our career education programs.”
Langley said she wants to make Marshall ISD the district of choice in East Texas.
“I want to work to make sure our students, when they graduate from Marshall High School, that they are the greatest citizens and scholars in the state of Texas,” she said.
Langley will replace former Marshall ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson who left Marshall last fall to serve in the same position at Galveston ISD.
Former Carthage ISD Superintendent Glenn Hambrick has served as interim superintendent since Gibson’s departure.
Langley spent 22 of her 31 years in public education at Marshall ISD, district spokeswoman David Weaver said. Langley previously served as a Marshall High School teacher, and an assistant principal at Sam Houston Middle School.
Langley also previously served as an assistant principal at Pulaski County Special School District in Little Rock, Arkansas, before returning to Marshall ISD in 2002 to serve as a special education resource teacher in language arts and math. She later became the Marshall ISD special programs director in 2004 and 2005 before being named principal at Sam Houston Middle School in 2005.
Langley went on to serve as principal at Sam Houston Middle School from 2005 to 2012 before being named Marshall ISD’s executive director of curriculum, instruction and school improvement in 2012.
Since 2015, Langley has served as Region 8 Education Service Center’s curriculum, instruction, special education, federal and state programs, leadership and accountability, and technology departments as well as the development of professional development programs for 46 districts in Region 8.
Langley received her bachelor of liberal arts from the University of Texas at Arlington and earned her master of education from Stephen F. Austin State University before later earning her doctorate of education from Texas A&M University in College Station.