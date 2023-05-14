Special to the News Messenger
Marshall ISD Achievers were at their best as gold, silver and bronze medals hung around their necks as a symbol of their achievements in the recent Region 7 Special Olympics Texas Track and Field Events.
The Marshall ISD athletes competed with other athletes across Region 7 at the Special Olympics Texas Track and Field Events, hosted at the Pine Tree Pirate and Gilmer Buckeyes’ Stadiums.
The 4x100 relay team of Jordan Hardeman, Jalen Frye, Jesus Valdez and Micah Johnson received gold and bronze medals.
Individual awards in their division were as follows:
Jordan Hardeman: Pine Tree: Gold medals in the 100m run and shot put; Gilmer: Gold medals in the 50m run and shot put
Jesus Valdez: Pine Tree: 4th in the 100m run and shot put; Gilmer: Silver medals in the shot put and 50m run
Jalen Frye: Pine Tree: Silver medal in the shot put, 4th in the 100m run; Gilmer: Gold medal in the shot put and a bronze medal in the 50m run
Micah Johnson: 4th in the 50m run and shot put; Silver medals in the 50m run and shot put
According to Head Coach Samantha Andrus, “The athletes practiced three days a week for at least an hour. We started off just allowing them to walk laps, then gradually worked into running. There were some challenges teaching them how to pass a baton and when to stop running, but with lots of re-teaching they got it down. This was a great experience not only for our students, but us as well. We are already discussing next year and looking forward to increasing the number of athletes.
Coach Thecela Cooks added, “Our athletes are the perfect example of what resilience looks like. They see no obstacles, only opportunities.”
Cooks also added, “ Vanita Garner, our other coach and team photographer, has done an excellent job capturing these moments.”
The mission of Special Olympics Texas is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.