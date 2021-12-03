Marshall ISD is seeking the input of community members, staff members, students and trustees as it works to create a long-term strategic plan for the district with specific goals for growth.
Marshall ISD Director of Strategic Planning Jerry Hancock said Wednesday the district is currently working to formulate a three- to five-year strategic plan that will focus on several areas of focus, resulting in a list of guiding principles to ensure growth in all aspects of the district going forward.
Hancock, the former principal of Sam Houston’s STEM Academy who was hired in October to head up the strategic plan, immediately went off for training at Region 3 Education Service Center to learn about strategic planning from districts who have already begun the process.
“Strategic plans have been used in the business world for a long time, and we are taking that and adapting it to education,” Hancock said.
Hancock said the strategic plan will begin by seeking input from district stakeholders, which include parents of students, students themselves, community members, tax payers, Marshall business owners and industry leaders, as well as district teachers, staff, administrators and trustees.
“We currently have a survey on our website that is open until Dec. 17, and we encourage anyone with ties to Marshall to fill out that survey and offer feedback; we want any feedback, negative or positive,” he said. “The survey is completely anonymous and doesn’t even collect an email address. It consists of 17 questions and then a comment answer.”
The survey can be taken by visiting marshallisd.com and clicking on the top story or by clicking here.
“Based on the feedback and the future growth we would like to see for the district, we will take this feedback and formulate five areas of focus,” Hancock said. “Those five areas of focus will then have at least two guiding principles, or plans of action, that will be implemented throughout the three- to five-year strategic plan.”
Hancock said the strategic plan, including its five areas of focus and at least 10 or more guiding principles, will not be rigid but will be continually assessed each year and adapted if need be to continue meeting the needs of the district.
“I actually had my first meeting today with district level administrators and assistant superintendents, seeking their input and goals for the district for the strategic plan,” Hancock said.
While each Texas public school district is required to submit annual district and separate campus improvement plans to the Texas Education Agency every year, Hancock said this strategic plan is a separate plan, though it will be linked with the district and campus’ plans.
The five outlined areas of focus for the strategic plan are: Student Achievement for all; Staff Quality, Recruitment, and Retention; District Culture and Climate; Facility and Technology Excellence; and Family and Community Involvement.
“We are currently forming a Community Committee Advisory that will consist of about 50 different community members and business partners, who will meet twice in January to help us outline our goals and guiding principles under the five areas of focus,” Hancock said. “And these areas of focus or guiding principles could change and adapt as we go along to meet the changing needs of the district.”
Following the current community survey online and the two committee advisory meetings in January, Hancock said the strategic plan and its guiding principles and areas of focus will go before the Marshall ISD Board of Trustees for input and final approval before the implementation process will begin.
Hancock said some aspects of the three- to five-year strategic plan will be able to be implemented fairly quickly and others will take more time, but generally, the district hopes to begin implementation by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
“We want to just look at the overall picture for the district,” he said.
Marshall ISD Superintendent Richele Langley wants to make sure everyone’s input is heard for the district’s strategic plan, Hancock said.
“We want to make sure everyone’s input is received because we want to make sure everyone has a voice in this,” he said. “We want to create a culture of completion at Marshall ISD. We want to take these goals and strategies and turn them into action.”
Hancock said while in South Texas for training on the strategic planning, he was able to meet with other districts who had undertaken this new concept.
“I met with several superintendents at districts that are currently in different stages of their strategic plan and they had very positive feedback,” he said.
Hancock said the district is also working closely with Marshall Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) for its strategic plan, as well as its CTE programming and graduation skills requirements.
“We’ve been having really good monthly meetings with MEDCO officials,” Hancock said. “We continually meet with them to discuss industry needs and needed skills requirements of graduates. We have developed graduate profiles so that we can make sure every student walking across the stage possesses the same skills that we want each student to have upon graduation.”
The City of Marshall began its own long-term strategic plan for the city a couple of years ago, and parts of that plan are currently in implementation now.
“This is a great opportunity for Marshall ISD,” Hancock said. “This is a good time for Marshall ISD to build upon the growth we have experienced in the past several years.”