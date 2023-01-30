Editor’s Note: This story is the second of a three-part series outlining the ongoing changes made by Marshall ISD through the last year as they implement the district’s new strategic plan.
The second and third of these areas of Marshall ISD’s strategic plan focus, staff recruitment and retention and district culture and climate, not only work separately to better the school district, but are also intrinsically intertwined.
Throughout the past year, Marshall ISD has seen a wide range of changes in both areas, which have worked together along with the other three areas of focus to continue moving towards its goals.
The strategic plan is summarized in its list of five top areas of focus, with specific goals set for each area. The focus groups include:
■ Student Achievement for all
■ Staff recruitment and retention
■ District culture and climate
■ Technology and facility excellence
■ Family, student and community involvement
One key way to improve the staff quality and retention is to offer first-year teachers support as they navigate the new world of education, according to Superintendent Richele Langley.
For this reason MISD instituted a districtwide mentorship program for first-year teachers, which pairs them with experienced teachers and offers not only support, but a feeling of belonging, during their first year teaching.
“The program has been going so well,” said William B. Travis Elementary School teacher Jamie Prock, who participates as a mentor in the program, “Both of the first-year teachers I am working with are doing amazing.”
She explained that not only does the program offer teachers support with navigating things such as lesson plans and time management, but also how to work classroom technology and even navigate the school buildings.
“It also really makes everyone feel like they are part of something, because I really think that is the key, if they feel like they’re supported and important here to us, they will be more likely to stay on at MISD,” Prock said.
The mentorship program also offers first-year teachers a number of afterschool training programs, which they are compensated for and which allow them to meet with administration and ask any questions they need answers to.
The program, according to Langley, is also being expanded in the next year to be offered to both first-year and second-year teachers, to continue that growth as they work within MISD.
Additionally, Assistant Superintendent Andrew Chilcoat said that school district is looking to take a holistic approach to staff improvement, including offering them a wide range of professional development opportunities.
“It’s all about what the teachers are in need of, and giving them the tools they need to do the very best job they can,” Chilcoat said.
One of these tools is, of course, higher pay, according to Chilcoat, who said that the district is also making teacher salaries a priority to continue to attract quality educators to Marshall.
“It’s important to our community, to our students and their parents, to have not only quality teachers, but teachers that they know and they know they can trust working here in Marshall,” he said, “When you have a child, and you can ask your neighbor about their teachers and they tell you that they were great when their child had them, that offers a trust from the community in what we do here.”
But how can you be sure that the community trusts an educator that you bring into the school? According to Chilcoat, that answer is easy: Offer opportunities for growth to those who are already here.
That is exactly what MISD is looking to do with a new partnership they are working on with East Texas Baptist University, which would allow paraprofessionals who have been working in the district for a number of years the opportunity to earn their teaching certificates.
The paraprofessional program, according to Langley, would offer those who have worked for a number of years in Marshall the opportunity to work as teachers within the district, while attending ETBU classes to get their final certifications.
She said that the program offers paraprofessionals a pay increase to work as teachers, as well as free schooling through ETBU, until they graduate with their degree. At that time, the teachers would then begin to work at MISD with a full teacher’s salary.
“We are so excited about this program, it’s a great way to work with our paraprofessionals who have been in the school district for years, while also working with ETBU to offer them additional education at a reduced cost to them,” Langley said.
The program will likely kick off during the next school year, with applications to participate still open.
Along with additional education, professional development and other opportunities the school district is working to offer it’s teachers, it also working to consistently acknowledge the hard work they do.
During monthly school board meetings, Langley will present honors to teachers and administration in the district who have gone above and beyond their job for the betterment of the students and the school.
Teachers are also encouraged to explore their other interests, according to Chilcoat, who said that the district offers incentive pay for teachers who are interested in starting up clubs or other organizations.
“That way if we have a teacher who, for instance, is very interested in chess, they can come to us to start up a chess club at the school to continue to explore that passion and we will even pay them for it,” Chilcoat said, “We try to offer teachers everything we can to make them feel like a valued member of this school district.”
District Culture and Climate
When it comes to the culture surrounding the school district in Marshall, one thing remains true throughout every school: They want you to see what they are doing.
“We want to be a community hub,” said Marshall High School Principal Matthew Gregory, “We want to be a focal point for the community here.”
This comes in a multitude of different ways, but for Gregory the most recent event to showcase this dedication to the community is the alumni tailgate that the high school has started to host.
“We had the first one just a while ago, and it was great,” he said, “We had a large group of our alumni come out before the game and meet up here. We had food trucks come to the parking lot so they could purchase from them as well.”
The event was initially planned as a one-off event, however Gregory said that due to the success of the first tailgate the school is looking to make it a regular event.
But its not just the community coming to the school district, often times it’s the school district coming to the community as well.
Prock began one of these projects when she initially joined Marshall, working with her students to celebrate veterans day by decorating the local Applebee’s with handmade decorations honoring those who served.
In fact, during the first year of the project, a group of local veterans who went to Applebee’s on Veterans Day were so moved by the project that they traveled to William B. Travis Elementary School to personally thank the students who worked on it.
“They came up to the school and asked if they could say thank you, after they asked Applebee’s who had put the decorations up,” Prock said, “It was so amazing for the students because these men are heroes, they were just learning about all of what it takes to be a soldier and now they are here to say thank you to them, that meant a lot.”
WBT Principal Tameika Johnson said that the school also closely works with community churches Mobberly Baptist Church and Emmanuel Baptist Church, who host community events for the students and even offer an incentive program for student attendance.
“They are so good to us, because they offer the students all of these extra things that they may not be able to afford but it is a treat for them, and the school doesn’t have to pay for it,” Johnson said.
Fourth grade students also visited local nursing homes during the holiday season, singing Christmas carols to the local residents.
“We want everyone to see what we are doing here, we want them to come and see our students projects and to know that their tax money is not going to waste, that we are using every dime to benefit these kids,” Johnson said.
Langley also added that the school district has made communication within the community a priority as well, organizing and maintaining active social media accounts as well as sending out regular newsletters to be sure it’s easy for everyone to be up to date on what is happening at Marshall ISD.
“It’s important that we have all this information available to the public, because we want them to know. We have a great school district and we want everyone to know all of the wonderful things our students have been up to,” Langley said.