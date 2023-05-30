Marshall ISD recently released information on this year’s Kindergarten Round-Up for the 2023-2024 school year.
From 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 31-June 1, Marshall ISD will be hosting the Kindergarten Round-Up event for enrollment at the Administration Building located at 1305 E. Pinecrest in Marshall.
Parents or guardians will need to bring the following to enroll for kindergarten:
- Valid Driver’s License
- Child’s Birth Certificate
- Child’s Social Security Card
- Child’s Immunization Records
- Proof of Residence: current property taxes MISD, current rental agreement, or current utility bill: water, gas, or electric.
- DD214 for Veterans
NOTE: If you are residing with someone in their home, they will need to provide one of the above acceptable proofs of address and be present to complete an affidavit. Both parties will need to have a valid driver license.