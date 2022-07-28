The students might have been taking it easy, but work was still being done at the campuses of Marshall ISD this summer as several updates and renovations to district facilities are now nearing completion.
From extracurricular activities, athletics, academics, campus safety and general maintenance, the summer projects at Marshall ISD have addressed a wide variety of needs.
“Marshall ISD is committed to the care and maintenance of our facilities, as well as providing the best equipment and physical environment for our students,” Marshall ISD spokeswoman Sydney Black said Wednesday. “The district has taken on several projects this summer to ensure that our schools are in the best conditions for the start of the school year.”
At Marshall High School, the Mavettes drill team will be high steppin’ it into a new dance studio when school begins next month. The high school dance class programs will also benefit from the new, expanded dance studio. The new studio also will allow the Mavettes additional storage for needed equipment.
Also at the high school campus, the auto shop classroom is seeing a full makeover and updated equipment, and the culinary arts program is seeing its classroom updated with new, state-of-the-art, commercial grade equipment. The Hall of Fame wall at the high school gym entrance is also receiving a facelift and the new Hall of Fame area will recognize students from Marshall’s former all-Black Pemberton High School and Marshall High School.
Across the street at Maverick Stadium, the athletics departments are receiving several updates. The stadium itself has now received new railings, and the Y.A. Tittle Fieldhouse is receiving laundry room lockers that will allow athletes easier access to clean uniforms and school provided practice clothing. The athletics department is also receiving a new utility building to provide storage and protection for equipment.
“New running trails have also been created, with the hope that we can soon host cross country meets at Marshall ISD,” Black said. “These trails will also be beneficial to other student organizations such as the Junior ROTC.”
Nearby, the former U.S. Army Reserve building, which sits beside the Marshall ISD administration building on Pinecrest Drive, will now become the Junior ROTC building. Renovations are currently underway at the facility, which include a new obstacle course out back to provide the students with an opportunity to hone their physical skills.
Across town at the Marshall Junior High School campus and across Travis Street at the Sam Houston Elementary School campus, updates are being provided to protect students and staff while outside during inclement weather. A new awning has been constructed at the elementary school’s parent pick up and drop off area and a new sidewalk will be poured at the junior high school to provide safe passage from the gym to the practice field. A new curb will also be created at the exit from Marshall Junior High School onto East Travis Street in an effort to keep the flow of traffic moving during buys morning and afternoon drop off and pick up times. The new curb will prevent drivers leaving the school from exiting left onto East Travis Street.