The City of Marshall declared a boil water notice for customers located on Martin Lake Drive and surrounding areas after a water main break.
Early Thursday morning, city crews noticed a water main break at Martin Lake Road and U.S. 59, which has since been repaired.
Customers in that area may still be experiencing low to no water pressure, though pressure in the area should return to normal soon, the city said.
A boil water notice has been issued for the affected area, and will be in effect until rescinded by the city after water tests are returned.
The city will collect water samples in accordance with TCEQ rules and submit said samples to a certified lab for testing.