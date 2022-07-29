Marshall and Jefferson ISDs have unveiled a free new tool for parents, students and community members to use this school year that will help them stay connected to district happenings.
Both districts this summer have announced the launch of a new mobile app for smartphone devices that users can download from free from their app store or Google Play.
With more and more communication moving into the digital realm nowadays, Marshall ISD wanted to create a new way for students, parents and community members to keep up with the district.
“We wanted to provide students, parents, and community members with easy access to information about the schools,” Marshall ISD spokeswoman Sydney Black said Thursday. “The app gives users the capability to focus on the entire district, a specific school or athletics. Users can sign up to receive push notifications from specific schools or the entire district. Users have access to news and live feed, which allows them to stay up to date on all things Marshall ISD.”
Black said the district also created an events section within the app so users can mark dates and events in a calendar that will give them notification reminders.
“There is also an events section, making important dates easily accessible,” she said. “A user can share and add events to their personal calendar through the app. All documents that are available on the website are also available on the app. Similar to the website, the language of the app can be switched between Spanish and English when you navigate to the settings.”
Black will maintain the app and update district information within it, but each school also has access to send out notifications and upload information about each of their respective campuses, she said.
Parents or potential mobile app users with questions may contact their student’s school or the Marshall ISD administration building with any questions by emailing communications@marshallisd.com.
Jefferson ISD also launched their new mobile app for free download this summer so Bulldogs fans and followers can stay up to date this school year.
“So much of our communication is digital these days and most people have their phones on them at any given time,” Jefferson ISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell said Thursday. “Our app provides an easy way for parents and community members to access district information quickly.”
Barnwell said the app is full of everything Bulldogs supporters need to stay on top of the district’s happenings.
“There are several helpful features in our app,” he said. “Parents can access announcements, district news, their student’s grades, our incident reporting form, cafeteria menus, and more. Our app is directly linked with our website which means any changes or updates to any app features come from the website and both are managed by our technology department and webmaster.”
Parents or community members with any questions about the new mobile app may use the “Contact Us” tab and email district faculty and staff directly straight from their phone.