Air Force JROTC regional director Bruce Kenney visited the Marshall High School JROTC this past week for an in-person inspection of the unit, granting the group an exceeds standard rating as well as recognizing two exception cadets.
MSgt Brian Cumberland said that these inspections only happen every three years, with this most recent inspect delayed for an additional two years due to COVID-19.
During the inspection, the regional director used a 52-item checklist to determine the units ranking, with all checklist items focusing on compliance of the Air Force JROTC rules and regulations, as well as the cadets and instructors.
Items can be ranked between “doesn’t not meet” compliance to “exceeds expectations,” with Cumberland stating that the unit received no areas marked as do not meet.
Additionally, the unit was recognized in 15 of the 52 areas of inspection as “exceeds expectations” with an overall ranking of the unit as exceeds standards, the highest rating a unit can receive.
“This also put the unit in a position to be awarded a distinguished unit with merit at the end of the school year if certain other requirements are met,” Cumberland said.
Also during in-person inspections, Cumberland said that the district will recognize around two percent of JROTOC cadets as top performers, with two Marshall High School cadets recognized with this honor.
Cadets were Cadet Captain Eduardo Resendiz and Cadet Staff Sergeant Sydney Walsh, who both received a special recognition for their efforts during the inspection.