Marshall ISD Air Force JROTC’s Department Head and Senior Aerospace Science Instructor Master Sgt. Brian Cumberland recently received the 2023 Outstanding Instructor Award.
The AFJROTC Outstanding Instructor award honors the exemplary contributions and impact by instructors on the cadets, school, and community. The award is presented each year to the estimated top 10 percent of instructors worldwide.
‘It makes me proud of my cadets,” said Cumberland. “I cannot talk about myself and this program without talking about how wonderful the cadets are. If they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do, they’re not taking the guidance that I’m giving and this program doesn’t succeed to be that face of Marshall like it has become.”
The annual award is chosen through a process involving the local school’s administration and regional director working alongside eligible AFJROTC instructors. For Marshall ISD, this included both Marshall High School Matthew Gregory and Superintendent Richelle Langley.
“MSgt Cumberland has done a phenomenal job as the Senior Aerospace Science Instructor for Marshall High School,” said Gregory. “His motto of “Be 3D” pushes the cadets to Believe in themselves, choose a Direction, learn Discipline, and be Different. His vision for JROTC has produced an outstanding program that not only the school can be proud of, but also the city of Marshall.”
“MSgt Cumberland is a true leader to the JROTC program, Marshall ISD, and the city of Marshall,” said Langley. “We are lucky to have him!”
The AFJROTC has a mission to develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community with a goal to instill values of citizenship, service to the United States, personal responsibility, and sense of accomplishment. There are more than 850 AFJROTC units with over 85,000 cadets in high school across the United States and selected Department of Defense Dependent Schools in Europe, the Pacific, and Guam. There are an estimated 1,700 AFJROTC instructors worldwide, each of which are retired Air Force commissioned and non-commissioned officers.
“Those recognized represent the “Best of the Blue” we have in AFJROTC,” said HQ Air Force JROTC Chief, Instructor Management Division David L. Richerson. “I extend my deepest appreciation to all winners for their dedication, hard work, and investment they have put into our AFJROTC program and into our cadets.”
The 2023 Outstanding Instructor award given to Cumberland comes after Marshall’s AFJROTC unit recently received both the Distinguished Unit with Merit award, as well as the “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence award which placed the unit in the top 5% worldwide, for the 2022-2023 academic school year.
“There’s some instructors that this is their job and they do good at their job and many of them work the minimum hours that they have to work it,” explained Cumberland. “But this is my purpose, it is a lot more than just a job. When the clock stops and I’m supposed to go home, sometimes I don’t, because my purpose is not complete.”
“They always say you never work a day in your life if you’re doing something you love, so I’m not working a day in my life,” said Cumberland.