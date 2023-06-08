Before the school year came to an end, the Marshall Junior High School celebrated the academic accomplishments of their students across four awards ceremonies for 6th, 7th, and 8th grades, along with the Life Enrichment classes.
The Marshall Junior High School presented 567 awards across the four ceremonies, encompassing academic growth and performance in core studies such as math, reading, science, and history.
There were also awards given for CTE (Career Technology Education) classes including Principles of Law, Principles of AG, Cosmetology, and Career Investigations, as well as Fine Arts awards for Theatre, Dance, Cheer, Band, Orchestra, Art and Color Guard.
The grade-level principals presented the Principal Awards to standout students which included 8th graders MiAsia Hill, Cesar Robles, Anthony King, and Alayshia Watson; 7th graders Damyria Williams, Keyonnte Fisher, Jared Baeza, and Aurie Loera; and 6th graders Dallis Wyatt, Isai Martinez Martinez, and Jesse James Morgan.
“Each grade-level principal, Lataushia Rosborough from the 8th grade, John Williams from the 7th grade, and Janette Lasalle-Garcia from the 6th grade, gave Principal’s awards to those who exemplified the characteristics of a Maverick in striving for excellence and focusing on growing behaviorally, and academically during the school year,” said Marshall Junior High School Academic Dean Francine M. Sparks.
The Marshall Junior High School had 101 students who earned A/B Honor Roll for the entire school year and awards were also given for the all A Honor Roll, UIL, Electives, and Perfect Attendance. During the 8th grade ceremony, the school also continued the recent tradition to celebrate the top 10 students with awards, then presented a plaque with their names and rank to the top three. For athletics, the school highlighted students in every sport and then named Mr. and Ms. Maverick as well.
The ceremonies are aimed at highlighting the academic success and performance for each grade level, and brings the students together alongside attending family and friends with rallies at the gymnasium featuring the cheerleaders, band performances, and presentation of color by the JROTC.
“We strive to have our awards represent the well-rounded student and all that MJHS has to offer,” said Sparks.