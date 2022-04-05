Some Marshall ISD students had a experienced a new way to learn math skills last week while having fun and working as a team.
Marshall Junior High School sixth graders were able hone their math skills by learning in a unique and fun way through the Geo-Glow Arcade.
Marshall Junior High School sixth grade math teacher Elizabeth Smith and her colleagues came up with the idea for the Geo-Glow Arcade after seeing Houston educator JoNequia Powers talk about her arcade style math experience in a Facebook group.
Smith last school year decided the idea would be great for the Marshall ISD students and decided to expand the concept for all sixth grade students.
Now in its second year, students once again were able to take advantage of the Geo-Glow Arcade last week at school. Smith said they will continue to bring the Geo-Glow Arcade back each year as they close out their geometry unit in class.
Similar to an escape room, the Geo-Glow Arcade sees each class group report to their math teacher for the entire school day. As they report to their math teacher, the students that day pick up highlighters and worksheets for each station they will visit during the day. The worksheets allow the students to show their work as they go room to room solving math equations.
The classrooms are drenched in black light, making the highlighters glow, alongside the tools students use at each station.
“We use highlighters because they look so cool under the black light,” Smith said. “There are five stations that each group rotates to about every 10 minutes and we used four classrooms and the hallway. Each room represents playing an arcade game and how to solve STAAR (State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness) aligned questions involving the area or volume of a shape.”
Smith said her room was the room where students found the area, base, and/or height of a triangle while playing cup pong.
“Each cup had a STAAR aligned question, for every cup they shot the ping pong ball into they had to solve,” Smith said.
Other rooms were set up for students to find the area, base and/or height of a trapezoid while playing Jenga. Each Jenga piece was painted a glow in the dark color and numbered.
“If they were able to retrieve the Jenga piece and place it on the top without making it fall, they would go grab the question attached to that piece and solve it,” Smith said.
Another room had the student find the volume, base and/or height of a rectangular prism while playing Tic-Tac-Toe.
“In order to claim a spot (X or O) on the board, the student must answer the question correctly,” Smith said.
Another room had the students determine the area, base, and/or height of a parallelogram while playing ring toss.
“The students took turns throwing a bean bag towards the circle glow sticks,” Smith said. “Whichever it landed on, they were to answer the question. The hallway was the last station and it had shapes (triangles, trapezoids, and parallelograms) taped on the floor with glow-in-the-dark tape. Students had to count the squares with their feet to get the base and height of the figures in order to solve for the area.”
Smith said the Geo-Glow Arcade not only allowed the students to move around, get out of their desks and have fun, but also helped them learn math skills they will use everyday.
“Students really wanted to participate and be more involved with proving to their teachers if they understood the material,” Smith said. “Even if they were still struggling with the comprehension of the question, they were eager because the environment made it easier for them to want to learn.”