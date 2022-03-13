The defendant in the intellectual property dispute of The Chamberlain Group Inc. vs. Overhead Door Corporation proved to be the victor as the federal jury trial concluded in Marshall’s federal court this past Friday, finding no infringement had occurred.
The two top garage door opener manufacturers were in Marshall’s federal court, battling it out over technology that allows a person to open and close the garage door from anywhere, using a smartphone.
In the case, The Chamberlain Group Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of automatic garage door openers, filed suit against fellow manufacturer and garage door pioneer Overhead Door Corporation on March 10, 2021, accusing the company of making, using, selling, offering for sale, and/or importing products that allegedly infringe the asserted patents in the case. The accused products in the suit include: The Genie 7155 TKV and Overhead Door Destiny 1500 products, and the Aladdin Connect and Overhead Door Anywhere Wall Controller and Door Sensor Kit.
GMI Holdings Inc., doing business as Overhead Door’s Ohio-based Genie division, was named a co-defendant in the suit.
Chamberlain, whose headquarters is based in Illinois, was seeking $62.7 million in the case. Because the jury found for the defendants, no money was awarded. The jury also determined that the defendants proved their claims that the plaintiff’s patents were invalid, meaning that the patented technology was not a novel idea.
Jury selection followed by opening statements and testimony in the case began Monday, with U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap presiding.
Lead counsel for the defendant was David Callahan, of Latham & Watkins LLP, out of Chicago, Illinois. He was joined by Leon Carter, of Carter Arnett PLLC, of Dallas. Others on the defense legal trial team were:
Giri Pathmanaban, of Latham & Watkins LLP; Susan Tull, of Latham & Watkins LLP, Aaron Macris, of Latham & Watkins LLP, and local attorney Michael Smith, of Scheef & Stone LLP, of Marshall.