A federal jury in Marshall has ordered South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc. to pay Maryland-based Constellation Designs LLC $1.68 million in damages for infringing its patents related to the ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) standard following a five-day trial.
The patented technology is designed to improve viewer experience for television broadcasts. The case kicked off last Wednesday in U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap’s courtroom and ended this week on Tuesday, with the jury finding willful infringement. The reasonable royalty, which was exactly $1,684,469, also include damages for the Realtek chips.
In a press release, Constellation Designs’ counsel, Dallas-based Caldwell Cassady & Curry, noted that the jury’s decision affirms Constellation Designs’ patented technology covering crucial elements for the emerging ATSC 3.0 (NextGen TV) standard for television broadcasts.
“We brought this case to establish our client’s rights and to set a rate for past damages,” Caldwell Cassady & Curry’s Jason Cassady, lead trial counsel for Constellation Designs, stated in the press release. “We achieved both plus an additional finding that LG’s infringement is willful.”
“The verdict represents $6.75 per unit for each LG Electronics product the company has sold to date that includes the infringed technology,” the law firm explained.
Constellation’s trial team included not only principals from the law office of Caldwell Cassady & Curry, but associates from the Longview-based Ward, Smith & Hill law firm, as well.
The lawsuit was filed in 2021, alleging that LG Electronics’ popular OLED televisions infringed the plaintiff’s four patents-in-suit.
LG denied infringement, and contended that the patents are invalid as being anticipated by prior art or being obvious by prior art. The jury in the case determined Tuesday that the patents are valid and that LG should pay a reasonable royalty of $$1.68 million for patent infringement.
During trial, LG’s expert witness contended that the TV manufacturer didn’t infringe for four main reasons — LG does not implement the constellation of the A/322 standard; LG TVs, as sold, are not capable of receiving ATSC 3.0 broadcast signals; LG’s demapper does not operate on the “demodulated signal”; and lastly LG’s TVs do not have constellation points with unique, but the same, locations.
When asked by the plaintiff’s counsel if he thought the company that hired him $800 an hour should’ve loaned him the accused TV to test, Akl said testing wasn’t necessary.
“I don’t need to. I have the source code. That’s better,” the technical expert, Dr. Robert Akl, said.
According to the lawsuit, the patent infringement relate to the selling, or offering for sale within the United States, accused products, including receivers configured to utilize non-uniform parallel decode capacity optimized constellations, non-uniform multidimensional constellation and code rate pairs, unequally spaced constellations and/or the use of infringing methods for the reception of encoded data.
“Examples of these products include, but are not limited to the LG OLED television models, which are or have been manufactured with infringing receivers,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit notes that Constellation Designs’ breakthrough patented technology improves digital communication systems, allowing efficient over-the-air digital transmission and reception of high quality audio and video.
“Constellation Designs’ technology overcomes inherent issues and constraints in previous wireless communication systems, allowing for lower-power and more efficient transmissions,” the lawsuit states.