After establishing itself in February, the Marshall Kids Community Theater performed its first musical production this summer, wowing audiences with the local youth talent.
“When I told people I chose The Music Man Jr., some thought I was crazy and others thought I was brave, because it’s not an easy musical,” said Elena Sleazina, founder and director. “But the goal of our first production was to impress; and when people came to the show and listened to the very first song, they knew right away — this was not just any kids’ production — the young actors learned and performed a challenging number with excellence and ease.
“There is something special about kids playing adults, makes it more funny, and that’s why I loved putting this show on,” said Sleazina. “Everything from the set to costumes was done very well and made it look like a professional theater experience.”
The young thespians dove into the world of 1912 as they delivered a rousing weekend performance of Meredith Willson’s six-time Tony-award-winning musical comedy, “The Music Man Jr.”
“We grew to love each other, build friendships and we absolutely enjoyed it,” Sleazina told the audience as she welcomed them to the final performance. “We’re looking forward to more in the future.”
Thanking the audience for coming to the June production, she also thanked sponsors for helping make the vision a reality.
“They jumped into this with us pretty fast and we really appreciate it,” Sleazina told the crowd. “It’s happening because of you. We also have a big army of volunteers. This is all because of them — parents and even people who don’t have kids; so it’s been a really nice ride.”
How It Started
Sleazina, who teaches private music lessons, decided to launch a local community theater program for youth after her son and other youth she knew expressed an interest in theater.
“I’ve been teaching private music lessons for a while, so I knew quite a few talented kids, and I always tried to create performance opportunities for them,” she shared. “I formed bands and they got to play different instruments together, and it’s always been their favorite thing — to explore music with other kids.”
“My son has expressed his interest in theater a while back, but I couldn’t find a theater program in our town, and it wasn’t that easy to get in the programs in nearby towns, plus having to take him to another town would be very difficult for me. Some of my other students really wanted to be a part of a theater production as well, so I decided to open a kids theater in Marshall.
“I had a few parents that supported me from the beginning and we really wanted to put on a play before the school year ended, so we jumped in and put it together pretty fast,” she said.
Within a week, the program had its first sponsorship donation from Marshall Ford and Maverick Chevrolet.
“It was very encouraging and helped us pay for our first expenses, and after a while a few other businesses and individuals supported our organization as well,” said Sleazina.
“Everyone was very excited, and for the kids it was either their first theater experience or it was a big step up for those who participated in theater before,” she said.
Sleazina said they’re very thankful to Starr Family Home for allowing them to host auditions there, and Cypress Valley Bible Church for letting them use their auditorium for rehearsals.
“Sometime in the future I hope to have a small place of our own where we could do rehearsals and smaller shows, but until then we are very grateful to other organizations who host us,” said Sleazina.
The Cast
The production boasted a cast of 36 youth, ages 5 to 12, who all had the time of their lives performing the choreography, singing and acting.
“The reason I chose this age group was because it is often overlooked,” said Sleazina. “There are more opportunities for high schoolers to explore theater, and not that many for the younger children, but the younger the kids are, the less insecurities they hold, so the more likely they are not afraid to be on the stage.”
Giving all participants their flowers, Sleazina particularly praised the performance of the actors who played the lead roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo.
“When I announced auditions, different people in the community kept telling me that there’s this Archer that I have to audition,” shared Sleazina. “He’s been a part of ETBU production before and also had a big role in Nutcracker ballet in December. When he auditioned, we thought right away — he would be a perfect Harold Hill. He learned a very complicated song in just a few days, and he was funny and confident.
“There were other wonderful candidates for this role, but Archer Peteet was simply perfect for it,” she said.
Sleazina said when it came to the lead character Marian Paroo, they cast Abella Cutler, who was new to the world of theater but nailed her role.
“She’s been my student for six years, and I knew she could sing very well, but she never acted before; this was a totally new thing for her,” said Sleazina. “She had so many lines to learn and had to play these romantic scenes at 11 years old. I was worried about the amount of pressure it all puts on her, but she amazed me at how hard she worked and how much she transformed herself into her character without any previous theater experience.”
Sleazina said the first production exceeded her expectations with many talented kids.
“I knew some of the kids through teaching music to them, and I loved working with them. Other kids I met through rehearsals and I grew to love them and I hope to get to know them more in the future,” she said. “They all have showed a natural talent and acting instincts that I didn’t have time to teach them, and they all acted like little adults — so professional.”
Sleazina said while the week of rehearsals was exhausting for some of the little ones, the acting bug had them hooked following their first performance.
“Everyone was exhausted, especially the week of the performances when we had long rehearsals every day. There were a few little girls who said they were not gonna be a part of the future plays, but it all changed after the first performance,” she said. “They were hooked and said that they couldn’t wait to do more!”
The Future
Sleazina said Marshall Kids Community Theater looks forward to a great future with more productions, classes, camps, concerts and fun.
“Right now we are decompressing, researching and planning for the next year, and we will announce our plans as soon as we can,” she said. “There’s a lot of work that goes into licensing any show.
Noting the many benefits of theater, Sleazina said the luxury of having a theater in the community is more than just entertainment. The program allows a platform for children to express their feelings through acting and feel a sense of accomplishment as well.
“Theater boosts bravery and social skills,” said Sleazina. “We’ve seen so many positive things happen through this production, and the biggest one was that many kids found really good friendships. Through a theater production the kids were also learning respect and kindness, and how to support each other and help each other.”
“I believe that everyone’s self esteem grew after the performances,” she added.
She said another benefit is the ability to be creative and explore the imagination.
“Theater is all about creativity and imagination, and those things are just as important as spelling and math,” said Sleazina. “Kids spend so much time developing the left side of their brain through science and analytics, but the right side doesn’t get as much attention at schools, so we need to have more arts education for the kids in our town.”
She encourages the community to continue to support the new organization as they grow and work to let local talent shine.
“Everyone needs to understand — Marshall has a lot of talent, and that talent has to be supported by our locals,” said Sleazina. “Being a community theater, we are limited at how much we can charge for tickets, so we are relying on volunteer work and donations from businesses to cover the expenses of the productions.”
“But after this show we know that our town fully supports us and that our theater company will only grow from here,” she said, thanking all for their support.