The Marshall Public Library, in partnership with Eric Brittingham, presented “Wildlife on The Move” at Memorial City Hall on Tuesday morning.
“Mr. B” wowed the audience, which included both children and parents, with his presentations of two types of snakes: boas and pythons.
“As we get older, we have things in our heads from our experiences that are ingrained in there, and that is why I say you only fear what you don’t understand,” Brittingham said.
This was just one of many events held as part of the Marshall Public Library’s Summer Reading Program this summer. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities,” which was developed in collaboration with CLP (Collaborative Summer Library Programs). Felicia Maden, the Library’s Programming Librarian, organized this event with the Friends of the Public Library, Memorial City Hall, and Eric Brittingham’s “Wildlife on the Move.”
Children were given the opportunity throughout the program to touch the snakes.
“Kids... never was born with this fear. They don’t have it cause they haven’t been told certain things. That’s why we do what we do; give them that touch, so now they know to respect it... cause now you know what it feels like. You know it’s not slimy, you know it has a backbone. So it’s all about that learning curve, “ Brittingham said.
Children and parents were able to ask any and all snake-related questions throughout the show. Additionally, children posed with a live python as parents took their pictures.
Wildlife on the Move’s mission is to “bring science to life.” For more than 15 years, the nonprofit has presented traveling shows involving dozens of different animals to a diverse audience.