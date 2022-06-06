Jennifer Truelove, a leading attorney at the McKool Smith Marshall office, has been recognized globally as a 2022 “IP Stars” for her superior trial work in matters related to intellectual property and patents.
The honor is bestowed by Managing IP, a Euromoney Legal Media Group publication that has been covering IP law and practice since 1990.
Truelove, who was one of seven of McKool Smith’s principals to be recognized as a 2022 “IP Star” says she is humbled by the honor.
“I was very surprised, but obviously quite honored,” she said.
“It’s hard to believe I’ve been practicing law for almost 23 years now and been working in the IP space since 2010, so it’s just nice to be recognized by your peers as somebody that gets in the courtroom and does a good job,” said Truelove.
Officials explained that “IP Stars” provides both a national and state-by-state analysis of leading law firms and attorneys who excel in intellectual property matters. The research is based on hundreds of interviews and thousands of surveys of partners at U.S. law firms.
According to the McKool Smith law firm, Truelove’s trial skills have been sought after and used in a broad range of cases, including litigation involving intellectual property, antitrust, whistleblower, insurance recovery, and contract disputes. She has extensive experience in the Eastern District of Texas and has been involved in all aspects of trial, from jury selection to cross-examination of expert witnesses.
According to her bio, prior to joining McKool Smith, Truelove, who is also a trained mediator and was the first assistant district attorney of Harrison County, where she prosecuted felony cases involving injury and assault of children and represented the Department of Family and Protective Services in cases where children and adults were taken into protective custody. During her seven-year tenure with the DA’s office, she honed her courtroom skills and became a particularly effective litigator in front of East Texas juries.
When it comes to patent litigation, one of the facets she enjoys the most is the versatile subject matters of the intellectual property field.
“It’s interesting. For one thing, no case is ever the same,” Truelove said. “The technology is different in every case, and so in that aspect it’s just very interesting.”
She’s also passionate about shedding light on such complex matters to a jury.
“I love to try cases,” said Truelove. “That’s basically what I built a career on, even when I was back at the DA’s office.
“These are big cases dealing with really, really in-depth technologies,” she said. Thus, “it’s fun to go into the courtroom and try to tell a story and communicate the technology to a jury, so that they can then do their job and come back and make a good decision based on what they’ve learned.”
Many of the cases Truelove tries happens right here in Marshall’s own federal court. The court, also known as the U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Texas-Marshall Division is known for litigating the most high profile intellectual property cases in the country.
The cases revolve around various high tech inventions that are generally used globally in everyday life.
“A lot of our cases have to do with technology within phones, have to do with technologies that we use in banking, anytime you pull out your debit card,” Truelove said, giving examples. “It’s just stuff we don’t think about on a daily basis unless you’re just really involved in that particular space.
“That’s what makes it fun and interesting because you’re not just representing your client... you’re obviously passionate about that, but you’re really learning some things along the way that I would’ve never taken the time to learn or to figure out,” she said.
The fact that she has been recognized by her peers as one of the best in the practice is rewarding.
“It’s humbling, for sure,” said Truelove. “There’s a lot of good attorneys out there and I’ve been very fortunate to work with some of the best trial lawyers in the business, McKool Smith, Mike McKool (Dallas office) and Sam Baxter (Dallas office).”
“I’ve learned a lot,” she added. “It’s just nice to after at least 12 years of doing this type of trial work to have my peers say they think I’m doing a good job. That’s always a good thing. It truly is something I love. I’ve loved it ever since I was back in the DA’s office, here in Harrison County. It’s just on a little bit bigger scale than the types of cases I was doing there. It’s an honor.”