Marshall attorney Ned Dennis made history Monday as he became the first-ever recipient of an award honoring 30 years of membership and selfless service in the State Bar of Texas Pro Bono College.
The prestigious award was presented by Supreme Court of Texas Justice Brett Busby during the virtual board meeting of the Texas Access to Justice Commission.
“Each year, we celebrate National Pro Bono Week to call attention to the good work that Texas lawyers are doing to help our fellow citizens with their legal problems. And as we all know from the winter storms in February to the hurricanes that that we’ve had along the coast, to the pandemic that continues to impact our daily existence, there’s no shortage,” Justice Busby said of legal issues.
“Without the support of Texas attorneys and the greater legal community, essential legal services programs and emergency response projects would be scarce,” said Busby.
Thus, in observance of National Pro Bono Week, Busby said they were proud to honor Dennis, who is not only a charter member of the State Bar’s Pro Bono College, but also the first and only 30-year member.
“We’re pleased to honor a man who is the very first person to reach 30 years of membership in the State Bar of Texas Pro Bono College, meaning that he’s contributed at least 75 hours of pro bono work in each of the past 30 years,” Busby said as he recognized Dennis in front of members of the commission and other distinguished guests.
Busby noted that Dennis, who is a solo practitioner, boasts more than 50 years in the field. Throughout his career, the local attorney has been recognized by the State Bar of Texas, the American Bar Association and other groups for his commitment to access to justice. Additionally, Dennis was featured as a Pro Bono Champion of the Texas Bar Journal in 2012. In 2018, he received the Frank J. Scurlock award from the State Bar of Legal Services to the Poor in Civil Matters Committee.
“In presenting that award, the committee said Mr. Dennis does pro bono work because he believes it’s the right thing to do,” Busby shared. “People need help and he believes that lawyers have the duty to respond to the needs of our fellow citizens.”
Dennis said he was humbled by the honor.
“I have been blessed with many opportunities to help people who need help and fortunately I’ve had a really excellent support staff that’s made it possible for me to do all this all these many years,” the Marshall attorney said.
In addition to accepting referrals from Lone Star Legal Aid, colleagues, local courts and various individuals and agencies in his area, Dennis also devotes time entertaining questions submitted online to Texaslegalanswers.org.
Stressing how critical pro bono work is to addressing the justice gap, Busby praised the Marshall attorney for diligently carrying out the mission of the State Bar of Texas. He noted that the State Bar’s mission is to support the administration of the legal system, assure all citizens equal access to justice, foster high standards of ethical conduct for lawyers, enable its members to better serve their clients and the public, educate the public about the rule of law and to promote diversity in the administration of justice and the practice of law.
“Through his participation in the Pro Bono College, year after year, Mr. Dennis has demonstrated his devotion to this important State Bar mission of ensuring that all citizens have equal access to justice by greatly exceeding the State Bar’s aspirational pro bono goal,” said Justice Busby. “His dedication to helping fellow Texans in need of legal services is an inspiration to all and a model for our profession.”
Applauding the lawyer’s noble service to the cause, Busby said the commission recognizes Dennis for his commitment to access to justice and for his tireless efforts to address the vast unmet needs of low income citizens.
A Passion to Help
Dennis said he never imagined when he helped charter the Pro Bono College, back in 1991, that he’d make history as the longest active member.
The lawyer said he’s thankful for the opportunities that he’s had to help others, and encourages fellow attorneys to join the Pro Bono College efforts as well.
“It’s been good,” he said of being able to serve. “The thing is there’s such a need.
“Many lawyers do pro bono work. In fact, probably most practicing attorneys do some from time-to-time,” he said.
“For whatever reason, they have not chosen to do 75 hours per year and join the Pro Bono College. Several local lawyers accept cases from Lone Star Legal Aid on a regular basis, others handle CPS cases for no or very small fee, and several more accept appointments in criminal cases for which they receive limited compensation,” he said. “A lot of good work is being done by local attorneys.”
Nevertheless, he hopes more will join the efforts of the Pro Bono College, which is currently less than 1,000 members strong of the more than 105,000 licensed lawyers in the state.
“There’s still a great need,” Dennis stressed. “There’s so many people who need help in so many different ways — family law, a lot of probate, wills, heirship, some Social Security disability, just a wide range of things.”
Because lawyers deal with legal issues on a daily basis, Dennis said the professionals are in a unique position of being able to provide information, guidance and assistance on many legal issues to help those in need.
“The need never goes away,” said Dennis. “And I feel we, as lawyers, have knowledge and experience that’s not available any place else.”
Expounding on the need, Dennis noted that even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, he stayed busy assisting individuals who submitted inquiries on the Free Legal Answers website, freelegalanswers.org. He works on the website frequently, at least four times a week, responding to inquiries from residents throughout the state.
“This free legal answers website has only been in existence about four years and anyone can go on it,” said Dennis. “We really need another 150 to 200 lawyers to be involved in that.”
Dennis encourages any attorney who is thinking about delving into pro bono work to go for it.
“There is a great deal of satisfaction to be gained from helping people who need your knowledge and expertise while knowing you will not receive anything (as far as monetary compensation) in return,” he said. “It is OK to give away your time and advice — your stock in trade. It has a way of coming back to bless you in the long run.”