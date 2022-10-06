October is National Dental Hygiene Month, and the Marshall Public Library is partnering with two local nonprofits to collect donations of oral hygiene products through the new Trick or Teeth drive.
The event is active now, and will run through Oct. 31, with community members encouraged to call the Marshall Public Library at (903) 935-4465 for more information on donations.
The event is aimed at collecting tooth brushes, tooth paste, floss and other oral hygiene products that will be donated both to the Tracy Andrus Foundation and the Twelve Way Foundation in Marshall.
“The Tracy Andrus Foundation is delighted that the Marshall Public Library is holding this fundraiser. The success of a nonprofit is in a big way contingent upon donations and the support of the community,” said Tamika Burton, the housing inspector and shelter manager for the Tracy Andrus Foundation.
The Tracy Andrus foundation runs the only homeless shelter in the city of Marshall, as well as organizing and coordinating a wide range of other programs that help those in need in Harrison County.
Additionally, donations will also go to the Twelve Way Foundation, a Marshall-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center for men.
“Dental hygiene is extremely important to the homeless population because they lack the adequate resources necessary to maintain proper dental care. This in turn makes them more susceptible to gum disease, loss of teeth and even heart disease,” Burton explained, “We want to do everything we can to enhance the quality of living for unsheltered individuals and families and drives for donations such as this one held for the foundation put us one more step closer and we are so grateful.”
All donations can be dropped off through the end of the month at the Marshall Public Library, located at 300 S. Alamo St. in Marshall. Donations will be accepted during the libraries regular business hours, which are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., closing early on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Fridays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m.