The third annual BOOKtacular pumpkin decorating competition at the Marshall Public Library is planned for this year once again.
Community members of all ages are welcome to bring a pumpkin or gourd, decorated as an animal character in a book or movie, to the library to join in on the competitive fun.
Entries to the competition are due to the library on Monday, Oct. 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., with all of the pumpkins on display from Oct. 19 through Oct. 29 during regular library hours.
During the time they are on display, community members are able to vote on their favorite pumpkins to award to the people’s choice award.
Two additional categories, city staff favorite and library squad favorite, will also be awards through the annual competition. Winners will be announced Nov. 2.
“This year, City of Marshall staff will also participate in the contest. Pumpkins decorated by the administration, finance, human resources, library, public works, water billing, and other departments will also be on display,” Library Director Anna Lane said.
City staff decorating pumpkins will be on display along with community entries, with the public to vote on which department is named the winner.
“When city staff came to the library last year to vote on their favorite pumpkins for the city staff award, many were interested in decorating a pumpkin and being part of an inaugural city department contest this year,” Lane said, “Yearlong bragging rights will go to the winning department along with a commemorative award.”
For more information on what the Marshall Public Library has planned for the upcoming month, community members can check out its calendar at www.marshallpubliclibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page. Individuals are also encouraged to call the library at (903) 935-4465 or email info@marshallpubliclibrary.org for further information.