In recognition of his contributions to Lions and the community, Charles “Chuck” Abma, a member of the Marshall Lions Club, was honored by Lions District 2-X2 – Chuck’s name has been added to the District’s Hall of Fame.
A worker’s, worker – A volunteer’s volunteer – A doer — That’s Chuck!
From the moment Chuck, a transplant from California, settled in Marshall and joined the Marshall Texas Lions Club he has taken upon himself the Lions motto, “We Serve” – His tenure in Lions is, and has been, an ever growing trail of service to the community, to the local club, and Lions – There have been few times when a request was made to club members for help on a project that Chuck hasn’t raised his hand – No job was too big or too small that he didn’t want to contribute.
When Melvin Jones, those many years ago, first envisioned the Lions Club and his idealized member, he imagined someone like Chuck – A selfless, caring, thoughtful, compassionate, and most importantly, hardworking contributor to the very meaning of Lionism.
Chuck joined Lions in 2006 – Quickly recognized as an inspired and inspiring member, he was elected an officer – Within a few years, he assumed the club presidency – As president, the club membership grew along with three successful fundraising events — With money raised from these events, the club was able to increase donations to local and Lion charities.
As past-president, and later Zone Chairman for many years, Chuck continued to be extraordinarily involved in the Marshall club and 2-X2 District’s activities and projects.
Chuck’s special interest was his response to Helen Keller’s call for Lions to become “Knights of the Blind” – For years he has served as District 2-X2 Chairman to World Service for the Blind – In this capacity he advocated for the blind and visually impaired and their need to develop the skills to live independently and train for suitable jobs.
While Lions was an important part of Chuck’s life, his contributions to the community extended beyond the club – He was a six year deacon at his Cumberland Presbyterian Church and chairman of several committees – For the past 15 plus years, he volunteered weekly at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center/Marshall – As he is in Lions, Chuck was ready with a willing hand to give and help.
As Chuck’s health has deteriorated, he has been forced to back away from many of these activities, but his commitment to Lions and his community has never wavered.