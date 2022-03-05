Horse lovers from across the country gathered together at the Marshall City Arena this weekend for the Marshall Lion’s Club 59th annual Charity Horse Show.
The show featured over 40 entries from across the United States, some of which have been traveling to Marshall for the show for over 30 years.
“We have been coming up here for over 10 years,” said Kimberly Walden, who travelled from Tennessee with her husband Perry and their family, a tradition that the family has continued with for years.
The Walden family has a number of horses and mules that they showed during the competition, which Walden said is always the way that the family starts out the show season.
“We don’t even really travel for other shows, but this show is always at the beginning of the season so we kick off the season in Marshall every year,” Walden said.
Kim Lewis with McDodi Farms said that the business has been traveling to Marshall for over 30 years for the annual show.
“We always love to come out here to Marshall, we have gotten to know everyone who comes to the show over the years too,” Lewis said.
Robert Wood with the Marshall Lions Club said that the show is the largest fundraiser for the organization annually, which helps them to fund the numerous annual programs put on by the Lions Club.
The show did face a slight delay on Friday, when a water main break in the City shut down water to the City Arena, though Wood said that not even a lack of water could stop the show this year.
“We did end up cancelling our show last year,” Wood said, “We are excited to be out here this weekend.”
The annual charity horse show will continue Saturday at the City Arena starting at 1 p.m. The event is open to the public to attend.