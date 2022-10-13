Community members came out in droves Tuesday evening, all gathering at Summit United Methodist Church for the annual Pancake Dinner fundraiser hosted by the Marshall Lions Club.
The fundraiser, according to organization chairman Dare Westmoreland, is one of the main sources of funding for the club and its wide range of service projects they commit to each year.
The fundraiser offers community member’s $8 tickets to purchase, which included a full pancake dinner prepared by club members. Dinner included pancakes, sausage, bacon and beverages, and was offered both to go, and to eat at the church.
“We try to do everything we can, when someone comes and asks us for something we always try to find a way to make it happen,” Westmoreland said.
Lions Club member Chris Horsley said that the organization gives out three scholarships each year to local high school students, which are $1,500 each.
Additionally, those students who are chosen to receive scholarship funds are able to reapply for the scholarship at $500 each year for three additional years as long as they remain in school.
“It’s a way for us to keep up with them, and continue to support them throughout their college career,” Horsley said.
Along with annual scholarships the organization also funds students who attend the Lions Camp, a children’s camp that caters to young people with physical and developmental disabilities.
“It is completely free for them, they just attend and have a blast,” Westmoreland said.
He also stated that the club often has a wide range of other projects that come up throughout the year which they offer to support, or volunteer their time for in the community.
“It’s all about service, that’s what matters to us above everything else,” Westmoreland said.