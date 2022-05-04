The Marshall Lions Club has hosted its bi-annual pancake dinner for more than 14 years, kicking off this year’s annual fundraiser Tuesday this week by serving up breakfast for dinner for about 1,000 Marshall residents.
“We have a lot of support from the community,” said club president Patrick Owens.
The event was put on hold somewhat in the last few years, according to member Robert Coleman, but it was back in full swing for 2022, and being held at a new location: the Summit United Methodist Church in Marshall.
Lions Club members and other volunteers cooked the food on site, preparing pancakes, bacon and sausage for community member to enjoy, along with orange juice and other breakfast beverages.
“We used to do a BBQ event,” Donald Hocutt, with the club, said, “But when another club stopped hosting their annual pancake dinner, we started doing it ourselves.”
Owens said that the bi-annual event goes to support the wide range of projects that the Lions Club participate in annually, including two of the biggest programs: the Texas Lions Camp in Kerville and the donation of eye glasses, which the club then donates to be reused for those in need.
The Texas Lions Camp is a free children’s camp sponsored by the Lions Club that offers children with diabetes and other illnesses a free camp experience. Owens said that the camp is also offering family camp days this year, to offer children and their entire families the opportunity to experience camp together.
The camp also sponsored a guide dog, as well as a dog for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, thanks to community support. They also work to place a number of benches at bus stops in the community, as well as the placement of “buddy benches” at Marshall ISD campuses.
Dare Westmoreland, a Lions Club member, also said that the club is offering three scholarships to local collegebound students this year, which will be chosen and given out in the near future.
“The cool things about these scholarships in that they are renewable, as long as the student remains in school and is in good standing they continue to receive the money for four years,” Coleman said.
“Our biggest thing is we are a service organization, and we are focused on doing what we can for the people in Marshall,” Westmoreland said.