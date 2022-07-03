The Marshall Lions Club welcomed Seth Necessary and Mary Lynne O’Neal from 92.3 “The Depot.” Both Necessary and O’Neal are midday and afternoon hosts on the local radio station.
Necessary and O’Neal were attracted to a return to Marshall after extended careers in Nashville, Tennessee.
A career that witnessed there interaction while in Tennessee that made the return to East Texas working alongside each other more enjoyable.
According to O’Neal, “While working at All Access Music Group, I was afforded an opportunity to interview Seth as part of a 10 question segment we would conduct. At the time, I would have never dreamed that we would be reunited in Marshall.”
Both Necessary and O’Neal have so much experience in the music industry that it is frightening in what the duo will bring to Marshall moving forward.
For Necessary, he is a talented bass player and has performed in live venues with country superstars Josh Turner and Chris Young.
And O’Neal’s record label experience with new artists and Shenandoah coupled with her time working on the team of Big D and Bubba’s syndicated show enables her to enhance the team alongside Necessary and Chip “The Fat Man” Arledge.
According to Necessary and O’Neal, there is something unique about a local radio station.
Collectively, you are part of something bigger that truly makes the family relationship with the community an amazing experience.
If interested in learning more about Marshall Lions Club and/or becoming a Lion, please attend a noon Tuesday meeting in the Panola Harrison Cooperative Building at 410 E. Houston St, Marshall.