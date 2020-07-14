The Marshall Lions Club met at Noon on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill1205 East End Blvd. South, having not met since March 10! Members ordered from the menu.
President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. Lion Robert asked new Lion Alex Keith to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags led by Lion Dudley Swofford. ”The Star-Spangled Banner” and “I’d Rather belong to the Lions!” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Kent Reeves, and sung A Capella in the absence of a piano.
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Guests included Shay Thompson, wife of Lion James Thompson. Among the celebrations were Lion Kent Reeves’ daughter enjoying their 13th wedding anniversary; Lion Angela Parker’s birthday and Lion Jimmie Van Norden’s grandchild is having a birthday this week. Lion Robert said the count for the day in the Den is 16.
Lion Alan Grantham reported on Marshall Lions Club’s participation in the Lions State Convention last week, held in Longview, Texas. Marshall led the Necrology Session, aided by “Blind Dog” Cook.
President Wood introduced Bill Elliott to the Lions Club. Bill is a former Lion and also served Marshall as a firefighter and Fire Marshall. He talked about W. W. Hartsill, a Marshall resident in the Civil War era. Hartsill wrote a book “1491 Days with the Confederate Army.”
President Wood introduced Lion Paul Moore from Jefferson Lions Club. He is a Past District Governor in Louisiana. Lion Paul called the officers for 2020-2021 to the front to be installed. First was President Jimmie Van Norden; 2nd VP Stacy Bowen; 3rd VP Heath Parker; 3rd VP Patrick Owens; Lion Tamer Robert Coleman; Tail Twister Chris Horsley; Treasurer Angela Parker; Secretary Brenda Wood. 1 year Directors are Liz James and Bob Swanson. 2 year Directors are Ken Poindexter and Paul Martin. Lion Moore explained the duties of each office and asked each officer if they accepted these duties. Each replied yes and were effectively sworn into office.
IPP Robert Wood presented the gavel of office to incoming President Jimmie Van Norden.
She thanked Marshall Lions and said with everybody’s help, she would lead the Club to the best of her ability.
She asked Lion Bob Graves to dismiss with a prayer and adjourned the meeting.