Issues with the City of Marshall’s new vacant property registration ordinance caused it to never fully go into effect, according to city officials who briefed the Marshall City Council at their meeting last week.
A large part of the original registration ordinance was to be run by a third party company, MuniReg LLC, who was tasked with collecting information on each property owner, as well as sending out bills for and collecting fees from those owners.
The original presentation by the business showed that the company would be paid through fee collection, at no additional cost to the city, officials said.
However, since the time that the ordinance was officially approved, an issue arose with MuniReg LLC, which was halted the company’s relationship with the City of Marshall, officials said.
No additional details as to what the issue was that arose with the company were provided by the city, though Community and Economic Development Director Garnett Johnson said that she would be working with new City Manager Terrell Smith to discuss the issues in the near future.
The ordinance was originally organized by, and presented to council by, the city’s former Community and Economic Development Director Fabio Angell, whose position Johnson took over in March.
“She has been very busy with Main Street, Wonderland of lights, Keep Marshall Beautiful, New Town Association summer clean-up projects, Code Enforcement, etc.,” Calhoun said.
Johnson said Thursday that it was her desire to catch Smith up on what the issues were with the ordinance, and to discuss solutions with him, before bringing anything before the council.
“As the new Director of Community Development, I will continue to work with the city council members, city manager, and city officials to revamp our recent vacant property registration ordinance to best suit our city,” Johnson said.
Calhoun, whose last city meeting as a council member was last week, stated that she had high hopes for the work the new city manager would accomplish in Marshall.
“With our new city manager starting with his experience in neighborhood housing and community development, the two have made an appointment to discuss and implement policies and procedures for the vacant structure registration and any other adjustments to present to the council,” Calhoun said.
She also stated that while Johnson and Smith worked together to discuss solutions to the issue of the third party company, she would like to see city officials utilizing current policies and procedures to address owners the city already knows how to locate.
“Until we can get directions from the staff, the New Town Association will form a list of vacant structures in New Town to forward to the staff for consideration,” Calhoun said, who is also the new President of the New Town Neighborhood Association. “We are a work in progress.”