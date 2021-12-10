The three members that make up the Main Street Advisory Board’s design committee announced their resignation from the committee this week, citing communication issues with City Manager Mark Rohr and the recent firing of Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez.
The committee consists of Jay Carriker, Jeanette Krohn and Zelinda Wright, all three of which agreed to fulfill their remaining terms on the Main Street Board but resigned together from the design committee.
In an official resignation letter, the group cites issues with communication surrounding the plans for the Perkins Pocket Park and the termination of former Main Street Manager Veronique Ramirez as the core reasons for the resignation.
Rohr stated that he was not aware of the resignation or the letter from board members as of Thursday evening.
“We assert that it is not true that the sudden termination of Véronique Ramirez has not had an impact on Wonderland of Lights, it has resulted in a loss of volunteers, a seasonal employee, and the unfair expectation that multiple employees take on new roles during a period of heightened demand,” the resignation letter says. “The city has recently lost several employees in close proximity due to public relations disasters, which we believe is a result of the dysfunction caused by withholding information. Thus, we are concerned that in the event that a major problem is caused with the operation of Wonderland of Lights, one or more city employees may be railroaded or scapegoated into taking the blame for a problem that was ultimately caused by the decision of Mark Rohr to terminate Véronique Ramirez at the beginning of Wonderland of Lights.”
Rohr responded by stating that Ramirez was terminated from her position for not showing up to Wonderland of Lights when requested to on Sunday, Nov. 28, as well as the way that she responded to being reprimanded for the issue the following Monday.
“In public sector management, showing up when needed is not discretionary,” Rohr said.
Regarding the Perkins Pocket Park, the letter states that the group was working on a report regarding the design of the pocket park, which they needed more information from the city to complete. The report was suspended in lieu of receiving this information, which the letter states the group blames on Rohr not communicating with the board.
The letter states that immediately after Ramirez was notified by Carriker that the committee would be pausing the report, she was authorized by Rohr to share an illustration of the park’s plan drafted by Heartland Park & Rec. This caused additional issues, since the illustration included land that was not owned by the city and was instead privately owned.
“We also find it disturbing that Véronique Ramirez was terminated the day after expressing her intent not to schedule events in the pocket park space due to her concerns about crumbling bricks on the south wall in an Historic Landmark Preservation Meeting concerning the City Manager’s refusal to submit a Certificate of Appropriateness application for modification of exterior walls during construction of the pocket park,” the letter reads.
Rohr responded to the letter by stating that “I wasn’t even aware that any statement about not opening the park up was even made. We have no intention of doing so, until we receive the engineer’s remedy and can implement the recommendations made in that report.”
Rohr continued that the issue of a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Historical Preservation Committee was unnecessary according to the city ordinance, which would only require one when altering the façade of a building.
“There was someone on the HPC that wanted the group to review and approve the plans for the pocket park. We did the research to review what the language said in the ordinance, as passed by Council. The Board’s jurisdiction is for facades on buildings, neither of which exist with the pocket park This was validated by the city attorney. It is my understanding this was relayed back to the person that brought up the issue,” Rohr said. “They were also given a sketch of the proposed park. I believe Mr. Carriker himself shared ideas about the park in writing, which were forwarded to the Public Works’ Director, who was responsible for the design.”
Additionally, Rohr added that issues over land ownership surrounding the pocket park have since been remedied and that the property is currently owned by the City of Marshall.
All three members of the subcommittee were present during Thursday’s city council meeting and addressed council asking for Ramirez to be reinstated to her position.
They were joined by six other community members who spoke during citizens comments in favor of reinstating Ramirez. The group consisted of prominent business and building owners, volunteers and even Councilmember Amanda Abraham, who came forward on Thursday to express their support of Ramirez.
“For the last few weeks I have worked side by side with Ms. Ramirez, and what people don’t see is that Wonderland of Lights is not run by one person, it takes a village,” Abraham said.
Krohn stated during the meeting that Ramirez was the sole reason that her family purchased a number of properties through the City of Marshall, and that they would likely take out their money and reinvest it to another city, such as Jefferson, if Ramirez is not reinstated to her position.
“We have no interest in making this situation worse, but the context in which Véronique was terminated and the potential of more good employees losing their jobs due to the dysfunction caused by the city manager withholding information requires action,” the letter said.