Marshall Main Street announced its official preliminary calendar of events for the Wonderland of Lights 2022 festival, which will kick off with an opening ceremony Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. at the Harrison County Court House.
This is the festivals 35th annual celebration, and will feature the same activities community members have come to know such as Santa’s Village, carriage rides, ice skating and carousel rides.
Additionally, the wonderland express train will be back again this year, with other planned actives to be announced as the festival gets closer.
Additionally, the Wassail Walk, Christmas Parade, Main Street Cruse Night and Christmas Pop-Up Market are all scheduled for this year’s celebration, taking up each Saturday in turn throughout the festivals run time.
The event will be closed for Thanksgiving the day after the lighting ceremony, as well as closed every Tuesday and Wednesday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 21 for private parties. Some dates are still available for booking for a private party during that time.
All events that are currently on the calendar have been confirmed for the 2022 festival, with more events planned to come in the future.
Community members with any questions, or who would like to volunteer for the event can contact Lacy Burson at Marshall Main Street at 903-934-7902 or Burson.lacy@marshalltexas.net.
Burson and Garnett Johnson, the city’s Community and Economic Development Director, are heading up the work ahead of the festival to get everything ready and running, along with a group of community volunteers.
The Wonderland Volunteer committee has been meeting once monthly for planning, as well as outside of meetings for work sessions where volunteers come to paint or clean supplies in preparation of the holiday festival.
Burson said that more committee meetings and volunteer work session will be held throughout the year ahead of the festival, with community members interested in seeing Wonderland of Lights continue to be successful urged to come out and lend a hand.
The last volunteer work day was held on April 29 at the SWEPCO building in Marshall, and the next will be announced via the Main Street Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MainStreetMarshallTX.