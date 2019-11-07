Marshall Main Street is planning its final Second Saturday concert event of the year for Nov. 9.
The event, which will be held in downtown Marshall, runs from March to November annually.
It will run from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and will hold a variety of entertainment and shopping opportunities.
Street vendors will be set up during the day for community members to peruse and enjoy.
The rusty lug nuts car show will also be on display from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A live concert will be performed at Telegraph Park starting at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public.
Community members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show.
Merchants and eateries will be opened with extended hours during the event.
With questions or for additional information go to www.facebook.com/MarshallMainStreetProgram.