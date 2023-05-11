The local Marshall Main Street office has been nationally recognized this month by Main Street America after reaching rigorous performance standards and creating meaningful improvements to downtown.
“I am excited to be a part of a growing Main Street program and community. I look forward to seeing what the future holds,” Main Street Manager Lacy Burson said, adding that Marshall’s Main Street is posed for even more growth this year.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to creating meaningful improvements to their downtowns through preservation-based economic development and community revitalization.
This year that list included Marshall’s Main Street, lead by Burson and the Main Street Marshall board.
The Main Street board is comprised of 13 members, including Cheryel Carpenter, Raven Lenz, Zelina Wright, Marcial Avelar, Alley M. Bowker, Kim Brown, Scott Carlile, Lucy Golladay, Kim Hoops, Tracy Jackson, Jeanette Krohn, Mary Lynne O’Neal and Stephanie Rhodes.
Marshall Main Street was established in 1982 by the Marshall City Council to provide support for the historic preservation, economic revitalization and promotion of downtown.
The Marshall Texas Main Street performance is annually evaluated by Texas Main Street Program, which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify local programs that are committed to comprehensive revitalization efforts.
According to Burson in 2022, six new businesses opened on Marshall Main Street with more announcing 2023 opening dates. Property owners collectively spent more than $200,000 updating and renovating structures and improving building facades as well last year.
The City of Marshall invested $400,000 in streetscaping on East Houston Street, constructing new sidewalks, adding landscaping and improving lighting.
Additionally in 2022, community events brought people together in the downtown district to celebrate. Some of those events included Wonderland of Lights, FireAnt Festival, Stagecoach Days, Market on The Square, Main Street Pop-up Markets, Cruise Night Car Show, Juneteenth, Main Street Girl’s Night, and Third Saturday Weekend, along with cultural music and theatrical performances at Memorial City Hall and Telegraph Park.
Main Street Board Chair Cheryel Carpenter said a main goal is to continue to strengthen the Main Street program and its brand.
“Main Street is important to the overall health and vitality of greater Marshall,” Carpenter said, “Thanks to the support of city leaders, local businesses, residents and visitors, downtown is at the center of what will be continued growth and economic vitality.”
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities. Collectively, 2 million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 412 Affiliate Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, Interim President and CEO of Main Street America.
Main Street America leads a movement committed to strengthening communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts.
For more than 40 years, Main Street America has provided a practical, adaptable, and impactful framework for community-driven, comprehensive revitalization through the Main Street Approach. With a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development.