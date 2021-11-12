Marshall City Council approved a bid for the next portion of its downtown streetscaping project on Wednesday, which will focus on the 100 block of E Houston Street.
Four companies submitted bids for the project, with Casey Sloane Construction of Marshall chosen for the project with the lowest bid at about $471,000.
Public Works Director Eric Powell said that the project was originally estimated to cost the city $479,000, with Casey Sloane offering the only bid under the estimated project cost.
Powell said that the project will begin after Wonderland of Lights is wrapped up, likely starting in January 2022.
This project is a continuation of the downtown redevelopment project, an aspect of the Mobilize Marshall plan created in June 2019.
The first phase of the downtown project was the streetscaping of the 200 block of North Washington Ave, which was completed earlier this year. The city celebrated a ribbon cutting for the block in July 2021.
Some controversy arose within the city earlier this year, when the second block to be addressed by the streetscaping project was chosen.
Councilmembers disagreed over the best street to address next in the project, with the choice between 100 E Houston and the 300 block of N Washington.
The meeting took place in September, and ended in a four to three vote in favor of Houston Street, with councilmembers Amanda Abraham, Micah Fenton and Jennifer Truelove voting for N Washington St.
“Meanwhile, the [Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone] is accumulating funding from property taxes on improvements to assist with future streetscaping costs,” City Manager Mark Rohr said, “The overall plan is working as designed.”
The News Messenger will continue to update this story as the project continues.