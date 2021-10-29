Marshall City Council members made no decision on Thursday on any agenda items discussed in closed session, including City Manager Mark Rohr’s contract.
This is the fifth meeting in a row council has broken into closed session to consider Rohr’s contract, among other personnel matters.
The News Messenger previously reported that Rohr’s original contract would expire after three years, the deadline of which is coming up in January.
Other personnel matters and litigation issues were discussed in closed session, with council taking no vote on any time after the closed session, before adjourning the meeting.