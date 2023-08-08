Texas Highways, a Texas-based travel magazine published since 1974, recently recognized Marshall as one of a short list of small towns people need to visit in Texas.
“It was such an honor to be recognized in that way,” Lacy Burson, the city’s Main Street Manager, said.
The article mentions a wide range of Marshall’s attractions, including the famous Marshall Depot, the Memorial City Hall Performance Center and much more.
The story itself focus’s a lot of the downtown area of Marshall, highlighting well-known businesses such as Black Bird Bathhouse and Deborah’s Boutique, as well as those in development for later this year, such as the new micro distillery and microbrewery planned for downtown.
However, the story also highlights Marshall’s rich historical legacy, mentioning the town as the birth place of boogie woogie and encouraging those who visit to go through the historic New Town Neighborhood.
“There is so much to see and do here in Marshall, not just during Wonderland but all of the time, and its always nice when that is seen as well outside of our little community here,” Burson said.
The story also of course, mentions the annual Wonderland of Lights celebration, but encourages people to visit Marshall not just during the holiday season but also year round.
This is largely due to the wide range of activated always available to do in Marshall, with Texas Highways mentioned the Marshall Regional Arts Council’s regular Third Saturday weekend of events as one of the many things to do in downtown Marshall.
The article also highlights some of the great places in Marshall to stay and eat, specifically mentioning both the Ginocchio restaurant and the Wisteria Garden Bed and Breakfast.
Community members interested in reading the article can find here.