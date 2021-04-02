The new Marshall Animal Adoption Center still under construction on Travis St. is starting to take shape.
The building construction is still on time, even with unpredictable weather hitting the area multiple times during the building construction.
The new shelter will feature two kennel areas with outdoor access, and a room dedicated to the care of cats and kittens.
Along with the ongoing construction, the city of Marshall's mural project to benefit the new shelter is still underway.
City Communications Coordinator Jasmine Rios said that the project has sold out of its Gold donor option, but still has many silver and bronze options available.
The project allows community members to make a mark on the new building by purchasing a mural photo of their furry friend that will decorate the walls in the lobby, as well as in the buildings new community room.
Silver options are a 4x4 photo that can still be purchased for $195 to be hung in the lobby, and the Bronze option is a 4x4 photo that can be purchased for $95 that will be hung in the community room.
"This project is very near to my heart" Rios said.
She explained that the project will go towards the cost of furniture, fixtures and various equipment for the new center.
The project is ongoing through May 1, and community members interested in participating can go to www.marshalltexas.com to purchase a mural photo.