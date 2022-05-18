The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says a Marshall man stole guns from unlocked vehicles throughout the county and then sold them on the Internet.
Jordan Darnel Williams, 28, of Marshall was arrested Sunday.
“In early May, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office began receiving multiple reports of stolen firearms from unlocked vehicles in the Gill, Leigh, Elysian Fields, and Marshall areas,” Sheriff BJ Fletcher said in a press release Wednesday.
Williams was identified as the suspect as the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began their probe on the cases, Fletcher said.
“On Sunday, May 15, CID and Patrol Deputies intercepted Williams on US Highway 59 South and took him into custody, with him having several active warrants,” said Fletcher. “Once investigators completed interviews with Williams, he admitted to committing multiple vehicle burglaries within Harrison County involving firearm thefts.”
The sheriff said Williams further admitted that once he obtained the stolen guns, he would immediately complete the sale of them on social media.
Fletcher said eight additional charges were added to Williams for multiple counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm and firearms smuggling. The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff applauded officers on a job well done in the investigation.
“Having good internal communication is crucial with any organization, and this investigation is just one of the many examples of how good communication is rewarding,” said Sheriff Fletcher. “Both CID and Patrol worked in unison, as they do with many cases, and that is truly the key to success.”