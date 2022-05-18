The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a man, who reportedly stole firearms from unlocked vehicles throughout the county, and then sold them on the Internet.
Arrested was 28-year-old Jordan Darnel Williams, of Marshall.
“In early May, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office began receiving multiple reports of stolen firearms from unlocked vehicles in the Gill, Leigh, Elysian Fields, and Marshall areas,” Sheriff BJ Fletcher advised.
Williams was identified as the suspect as the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) began their probe on the cases.
“Information was received that Williams was involved in the selling of multiple stolen firearms,” noted Sheriff Fletcher.
“On Sunday, May 15, CID and Patrol Deputies intercepted Williams on US Highway 59 South and took him into custody, with him having several active warrants,” said Fletcher. “Once investigators completed interviews with Williams, he admitted to committing multiple vehicle burglaries within Harrison County involving firearm thefts.”
The sheriff said Williams further admitted once he obtained the stolen firearms, he would immediately complete the sale of them via social media.
Fletcher said eight additional charges were added to Williams for multiple counts of burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm, and firearms smuggling. The investigation is ongoing.
The sheriff applauded officers on a job well done in the investigation.
“Having good internal communication is crucial with any organization, and this investigation is just one of the many examples of how good communication is rewarding,” said Sheriff Fletcher. “Both CID and Patrol worked in unison, as they do with many cases, and that is truly the key to success.”